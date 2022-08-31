Oberoi Mall targets senior citizens, launches club for the elderly with curated activities

Oberoi Mall in Mumbai is dedicating the first Sunday of every month to senior citizens, who can visit the premises and participate in the activities that are specially curated for them.

Oberoi Mallin association with Adhata Trust (an NGO working with elderly people), celebrated World Senior Citizens Day, on August 21,2022in the mall’s atrium. The mall announced the launch of its for Senior Citizens club called ‘The Fun Bunch’.

Oberoi Mall’s new monthly event provides fun and leisurely timeout for them. With this initiative, the mall aims to create a happy space for all the elderly to have some ‘Fun Time’ for themselves and provide opportunities to interact and communicate with people.

To further enhance the experience of senior citizens, Oberoi Mall has introduced new services like a designated porter service, reading glasses on a returnable basis, complimentary parking for senior citizens on the first Sunday of every month, adult pull-ups on request and more. This will be in addition to its existing offerings, which include an electric wheelchair and ramps for easier mobility.

Speaking on the initiatives taken by Oberoi Mall on Senior Citizens Day, Sameep Pathak, Chief Executive Officer – Mall, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our monthly property, especially for senior citizens. We strongly believe that age shouldn’t be a hindrance for having fun and creating happy memories. We shall continue finding various ways and means to engage with different groups of society and contribute towards creating value to their lives.”

Commenting on the association, Arun Nanda, Adhata Trust, Managing Trustee said, “The foundation focuses on building Community Centers and catering to the psycho-social needs of senior citizens. The purpose for associating with Oberoi Mall is to increase public awareness of the physical, social, and mental well-being of senior citizens and to create an environment that supports them.”