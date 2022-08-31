Tata all set to foray into beauty & cosmetic business; to take on Nykaa, Myntra

Tata all set to foray into beauty & cosmetic business; to take...

Tata Group is foraying into the beauty and cosmetics business with a standalone venture to tap into India’s growing market for such products.

Tata will make its beauty and cosmetics standalone entry through Tata Cliq and the e-commerce platform is currently testing an app called Tata Cliq Palette and the app is all dedicated to beauty and cosmetics is scheduled to launch in the coming months, according to two people familiar with the development.

Sources also said Tata plans to take the Palette brand offline by opening brick-and-mortar standalone stores and shop-in-shops. Tata Cliq executives have already sounded to mall executives about their intention to open Palette physical outlets.

“Even though Tata Cliq hasn’t asked us for any specific space in our mall, Tata Cliq officials told us that they are looking to open beauty and cosmetics physical stores,” said a top mall executive of a prominent mall.

A spokesperson for Tata Cliq declined to comment on the venture.

The Tata beauty venture will compete directly with Nykaa, Shoppers Stop, Sephora, Myntra as well as the upcoming beauty and cosmetics venture of Reliance Retail that is also planning to enter the growing business with their own standalone stores.

Tata Cliq Palette is developed by Tata Unistore Ltd and is dedicated to beauty products as well as content. Post logging in with their phone number or email addresses, new users on the app are encouraged to select their skincare and hair care goals so they can be offered personalized product recommendations.

Armed with a user-friendly interface, the app also regularly provides content led by experts and influencers to keep consumers up to date with trends and appropriate self-care regimens. Tata Cliq Palette offers over 800 brands to shop including luxury brands like L’Occitane and Bvlgari.