R City Mall to host Corporate Soccer League

To add sporting bustle for corporate teams, R CITY Mall announced the launch of ‘Soccer League’ in association with Mid-Day. The league will begin on September 3rd and the final of the month-long league will be played on October 3rd, 2022.

The event will be hosted at Mumbai’s biggest football turf, at the 24,000 sq. ft courtyard of R CITY mall. This football challenge is open exclusively for corporate teams and promises lucrative prizes for the winners.

R CITY has also announced lucrative prizes for the participating teams. The winner team will take home Rs 50,000* along with a trophy, medals and certificates. The runner-up team will receive Rs. 25,000* along with a trophy, medals and certificates. R CITY has something in store for the participating teams as well where each of them will get participation certificates.