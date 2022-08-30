FS Life announces collaboration with Unicommerce to enhance post-purchase experience

Gurgaon based FS Life (previously known as FableStreet), a company behind a raft of homegrown brands including FableStreet, Mikoto and Marigold, has tied up with Unicommerce to strengthen its supply chain and expedite the order processing, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

FS Life said it is using the enabler Unicommerce platform to achieve business efficiency and elevate the post-purchase experience. The e-commerce enabler platform will offer Gurgaon based company with order management and warehouse management solutions to build centralized operations for all three brands leading to simplified logistics management, streamlined order management and reduced return orders. FS Life is currently managing over 4,600 SKUs and 290K+ inventory count of products stored across multiple warehouses in the country.

“FS Life is catering to different segments within women’s lifestyle and apparel space and we are delighted to have Unicommerce as a partner in our journey of strengthening our business operations,” Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO, FS Life said talking about the partnership. “Being a D2C brand, we prioritise ensuring timely deliveries and a smooth purchase experience for our customers. Our partnership with Unicommerce comes at the right time in our growth journey as we scale multiple brands,”

Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said his company’s platform has been picked by several companies operating multiple brands under one roof. “We are glad to partner with a homegrown brand and become a part of their growth journey,” Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said speaking on this announcement.

Launched in 2016, Fablestreet has been established as a leading women’s western wear brand. It has recently transitioned into a house of brands under FS Life and plans aggressively scaling these and adding more brands to its portfolio.