Flipkart strengthens its kirana delivery program by onboarding 2 lakh kiranas as delivery partners

The e-commerce giant Flipkart announced the strengthening of its Kirana delivery program with the onboarding of an additional one lakh kiranas in the last year, taking the total partner count to over two lakh across the country.

With this programme, the e-commerce company will enable customers across the country including metros, tier-2 and tier-3 cities to get their products delivered and fulfill the festive requirements while adding an additional source of income for kirana partners.

“As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is committed to creating a shared value for all ecosystem partners and has rolled out various initiatives over the years to further assimilate them into our value chain. In this endeavour, our Kirana Delivery Program has been one of the most impactful initiatives with over 2 lakh kirana partners joining hands with Flipkart”, Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at the Flipkart Group mentioned.

“This program will enable us to seamlessly fulfill customers’ evolving requirements during the upcoming annual festive extravaganza, the Big Billion Days, with further expansion of the program across the nook and corner of the country. We are also committed to bringing prosperity for our kirana partners and their commitment towards the program has further enabled us to expand our delivery offerings to multiple products including high value items such as mobile phones, electronics and others,” Badri added.