Reliance Retail’s online business grew 2.5X over last year

The 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries saw Mukesh Ambani present the financial & operational highlights of the company’s retail business. Among the highlights were:

• Reliance Retail achieved Rs. 2 lakh crore in turnover and EBITDA of Rs. 12,000 crore, making it among the Top Ten Retailers in Asia.

• Served over 200 million registered customers, equivalent to the entire population of the UK, France and Italy at Reliance Retail’s physical stores and digital platforms.

• 4.5 billion visits to the digital platforms, up by 2.3x YoY.

• Its digital commerce platforms continued its growth with nearly six lakh orders being delivered every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year.

• It doubled warehousing and fulfillment space to 670 million cu ft, linking supply locations with demand centres across the country.

• Own brands contributed to over 65% of overall revenues