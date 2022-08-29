Reliance Retail to enter FMCG business, Isha Ambani

Reliance Retail this year will make its ambitious entry into India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business and the country’s largest retailer will develop and deliver consumer products at affordable prices, Isha Ambani said on Monday in the Reliance Industries Ltd’s annual general meeting (AGM).

The foray is part of Reliance Retail plans to gain a foothold in the country’s Rs 4.2 lakh-crore fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market and its plans to serve millions of kirana stores with its products.

The country’s largest retailer has been supplying to kiranas in many states some of its own products such as soaps, sanitisers, and home disinfectants under Puric InstaSafe.