Retail Giants, Startups, Next-Gen brands in honours list at IMAGES Retail Awards 2022

Retail Giants, Startups, Next-Gen brands in honours list at IMAGES Retail Awards...

The 18th annual IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA) Powered by Vegas, recognised excellence of India’s most outstanding retail achievers at the Westin, Powai Lake, Mumbai at the grand finale of the two-day Phygital Retail Convention 2022, India’s largest retail intelligence event organized by IMAGES Group.

The high-voltage ceremony began with a themed fashion show by Sloggi, the world’s most comfortable innerwear brand, introduced in India in 2021 by Triumph International (India). With an exquisitely melodious performance by singer Avanie Joshi, the gala evening of IMAGES Retail Awards 2022 (powered by Vegas), was anchored by former Miss India Rochelle Rao and celebrated international TV presenter Lee Clark.

The ceremony included honours being presented under three categories — the Tech.NXT 2022 Awards, 22 jury categories and 13 Industry Poll categories for IRA 2022.

Tech.NXT 2022 Awards felicitated retailers and retail tech companies in 5 categories — Omnichannel Enablement, Customer Experience, MarTech, Personalisation, and Supply Chain & Logistics. All presentations were analysed and vetted by a jury of retail tech practitioners and digital transformation heads of retail companies.

Over 200 unique nominations were received for IMAGES Retail Awards 2022. Over 40 intelligence leaders — the finest arbiters of retail innovation and performance in India — made up the Jury for IMAGES Retail Awards 2022.

Tech.NXT award for Omnichannel Enablement: BESTSELLER & Arvind Internet

Tech.NXT award for Customer Experience: Chaayos and its internal tech team

Tech.NXT award for Martech: The Man Company and Firework

Tech.NXT award for Personalization: Shoppers Stop and its internal tech team

Tech.NXT award for Supply Chain Automation & Delivery: Caratlane and Clickpost

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Professional of the Year: Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, Arvind Fashions

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Employee Practices: The NEW Shop

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Retail Design:

Jio-bp Mobility Station

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in VM: Vero Moda for Mystical Garden Window

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Customer Services: Nykd by Nykaa Bra Advisor Tool, Shoppers Stop

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Debut Store: Hippo Store

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Concept Store: Crystal Museum Salon by CKC Jewellers, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Flagship Store: PUMA, Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: New Outlet Launch: Burger Singh, Khatauli

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: 360° Expansion: SUGAR Cosmetics

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Market Penetration: V-Mart

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Count Augmentation: Chaayos

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Trading Area Growth: The Baker’s Dozen

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement: Ananya Pandey for The Only Thing I want is Everything

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Discount Sales: Being Human Clothing

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales: Home Centre — Yeh Diwali, Kuch Alag Si

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: In-store: Unlimited Sneakers at BATA

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Mass Media: Reliance Digital — My Kind of Tech

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: MultiMedia: Wow! Momo — Bounce Back India

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Cause: The Body Shop – Light A Little Life

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Media: Kaya — Beautiful Is You

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Tech Implementation:

Jubilant Foodworks for Retail Tech

Pepe Jeans for Retail Tech

Skechers for Ecomm Tech

Sports Station for Marcom Tech

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year: Angel & Rocket and Kapsons

IMAGES Most Admired Digital-first Brand of the Year:

Mamaearth

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: H&M (Foreign), Louis Philippe (India)

IMAGES Most Admired Footwear Retailer of the Year: Metro

IMAGES Most Admired Sportswear Retailer of the Year: Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year: Nature’s Basket

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retailer of the Year: Haldiram’s (Indian origin), McDonald’s (Foreign origin)

IMAGES Most Admired Wellness Services Retailer of the Year: TONI&GUY

IMAGES Most Admired CDIT Retailer of the Year: Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Home Improvement Retailer of the Year: Home Centre

IMAGES Most Admired Multiplex Operator of the Year: PVR

IMAGES Most Admired Hypermarket of the Year: Smart Superstore

IMAGES Most Admired Department Store of the Year: Lifestyle

IMAGES Excellence Award: Decathlon

Over the 2 days at PRC 2022, Tech.NXT separated the grain from the chaff, in Retail Digital Transformation. An offline showcase of Live Case Studies demonstrating actual, measurable turnarounds and transformations driven by technology implementation. All presentations were analysed and vetted by an esteemed jury of retail tech leaders, to arrive at the awardees for TechNext Awards 2022. The intent was to generate credible, actionable intelligence validated by a panel of highly regarded Jurors. See the Tech.NXT jurors here.

There were two sets of awards under IRA 2022 — Jury Awards, and Industry Poll Awards. The Jury Awards were adjudged on the basis of nomination data filed by over 200 individual entries, by an illustrious jury panel comprising India’s foremost retail intelligence leaders. See the list of all IRA 2022 jurors here.

Finalists and awardees under The Industry Poll Awards were drawn from a pan-India survey of 111 shopping centres, who were asked to name their most desirable and aspired-for tenants under multiple retail categories.