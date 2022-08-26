‘Being Human Clothing’ blurs fashion lines with finesse

Love and acceptance are at the heart of ‘Being Human Clothing.’ And now, ‘Being Human Clothing’ is proud to offer their oncoming collection inspired by the theme of gender-fluidity.

Aptly titled ‘Blur,’ the range celebrates individuality and inclusivity. The casualwear garments – fashioned in trendy and a gender-diffused style – urges wearers to embrace the real you. ‘Blur’ boasts of another feature too: It is size – unrestricted, offering access to all.

Sanjeev Rao, CEO of ‘Being Human Clothing’ says, “The world, at large, is embracing the concept of oneness and inclusivity within its diversity. With ‘Blur’, we are extremely proud to now feature among the progressive labels of India who have embraced the concept of gender-fluid fashion.”

He adds significantly,“ From our perspective, ‘Blur’ is a fashion offering that diffuses all boundaries. I’m quite optimistic that it will appeal to individuals from all walks of life.”