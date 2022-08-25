Staff and Tech both critical to provide best services in the fast-changing retail environment, experts at IMAGES Group’s PRC 2022

Staff and Tech both critical to provide best services in the fast-changing...

Panelists in a session on ‘Catering to Bharat: Regional Supermarket stars of India retail Inc.’ on the second day of IMAGES Group’s Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2022 emphasized the need of trained and loyal employees complimented by technology to service the consumers in the fast-changing world, especially in the post-pandemic era.

The panlists of the session include: Biyas Roy, ED, Arambagh’s Foodmart; Vineet Jain, COO, V-MART Retail; Kailash Agarwal, President Retail, Haldiram and the session is moderated by Santush Pandde, CEO, IRF Trusted Mark.

“Both human intervention and technology are critical. Tech helps by making a lot of things easier but human capital is even more critical,” said Vineet Jain, chief operating officer of V-Mart Retail. “You will get a good experience and service only if your employees are happy and do their job by heart.”



Kailash Agarwal, president of Haldiram echoed the sentiments.

“Technological interventions are critical… Your decisions are taken in the boardrooms but those things are executed by even the front end store staff,” Agarwal said.

Byas Roy, ED of Arambagh’s Foodmart, that operates more than 40 grocery outlets in West Bengal, said her company mainly focuses on services and quality products rather than offering deep discounting on products.

“We don’t do deep discounting,” Roy said. “I tell my staff not to worry on what others are doing but focus on your customers. You cannot please everyone but just try to keep your core customers happy.”