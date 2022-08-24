Destination & Experience centres will drive future mall development: Pushpa Bector, DLF Retail at PRC 2022

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail at PRC 2022, said the new trends in the shopping centre will be the emergence of destination malls, experiential centre and conscious consumerism.

“The Food and Beverage category is emerging at a high rate, and in the centre the shopping is becoming incidental, the athleisure category is drastically increasing and in the post-pandemic as the wellness is becoming an important aspect of the business,”

Bector said while delivered a keynote address at the latest edition of IMAGES Group’s Phygital Retail Convention 2022 (PRC). “For that category, we have also curated the first athleisure zone in our shopping centre.”

Bector said experience will be in the “driver seat” of future malls especially when consumers are looking for high-class experience. “The Green and sustainability factor is becoming an important aspect of business in the front end and back end both as customers are well informed about every aspect of business,” she said.

Bector mentioned that they are coming with new shopping centres in Hyderabad and Goa which will be high on dining and culture.

The third edition of IMAGES Group’s Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2022 this year will be extensively focusing on the rapid evolution of the retail sector in India and to understand the gradual and drastic transformations the sector is expected to witness in both brick-and-mortar and digital space and how the two segments is converging..

The PRC 2022, India’s largest retail intelligence event, aims to unveil and decode the mega retail opportunities across India + Bharat — a mega, but dual and complex sets of consumption landscapes. More than 150+ retail icons and brands are participating at the 2-day forum and the name includes: Arvind Singhal (Chairman, Technopak), Almona Bhatia (Chief Strategy Officer, Tata CliQ Luxury), Ankit Desai (CMO, Hershey’s), Anuj Puri (Chairman, Anarock), Arzan Singpurwalla (Channel Partner Lead, WhatsApp for business, India), Astha Almast (Founder, The NEW Shop), Bharat Kalia (CEO, Thrasio India), Damodar Mall (CEO, Grocery, Reliance Retail), Devarajan Iyer (CEO, Lifestyle International), Preeti Gupta (Chief Business Officer, Nykaa Fashion), Rajesh Jain (MD and CEO, Lacoste), Shriti Malhotra (CEO, The Body Shop, India) among many others.