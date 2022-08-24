The lines on aspiration levels between consumers in metros and small time India are blurring fast, PRC 2022 panelists

The lines on aspiration levels between consumers in metros and small time...

An eclectic mix of top retail executives in a panel discussion dwelled upon how the lines between consumers in metro cities and small town India are rapidly blurring.



“Ecommerce brough brands to these (small town) consumers,” Devarajan Iyer, chief executive of department store chain Lifestyle International said while talking in the inaugural panel discussion of the IMAGES Group’s Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2022. “So customers in Tier-2 is behaving (more) like (the consumers) in metros.”

Abhishek Bansal, executive director of Pacific Malls echoed the sentiments and said aspiration levels of small town India is almost comparable to that of consumers in larger cities in many ways.

The inaugural panel discussion of the PRC 2022 was held on the topic of ‘India-Bharat: Exploring the world’s biggest consumer story.’

The panelists included Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, Arvind Fashions; Damodar Mall, CEO – Grocery, Reliance Retail ; Bharat Kalia, Co-founder and CEO, Lifelong Online and Thrasio India; Devarajan Iyer, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle International; Ramesh Menon, Group CEO, Wingreens; Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Malls, and it was moderated by Arvind Singhal, Chairman, Technopak

Chaturvedi of Arvind Fashions said wedding purchases tend to be very important shopping occasions for smaller towns in India. “The importance of weddings is a very unique differentiator. Weddings are very critical consumption events in small towns,” Chaturvedi said.