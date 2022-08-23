Gillette India profit jumps two-fold to Rs 68 crores

Gillette India Ltd, a leading shaving product maker reported an over two-fold increase in its net profit at Rs 67.59 crore during the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022, led by a strong sales growth.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 27.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased 26.81% to Rs 552.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 435.98 crore of the corresponding quarter, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

In April-June quarter, Profit After Tax (PAT) of the company was up 145 % versus a year ago “behind strong sales growth and productivity in the current quarter, as well as higher investment in brand building activities in the base period,” said an earnings statement by Gillette India.

Gillette India’s total expense was at Rs 462.19 crore, up 15.06 % in April-June quarter, as against Rs Rs 401.66 crore.



Its revenue from the grooming segment was at Rs 426.27 crore, up 27.93 % during the quarter as against Rs 333.18 crore of the corresponding quarter. Gillette India’s revenue from oral care increased 23.17 % to Rs 126.62 crore. It was Rs 102.80 in the April-June quarter of the last year.