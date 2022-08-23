QSR Chain Fat Tiger opens its first outlet in Bangalore

Quick Restaurant Chain Fat Tiger has inaugurated its 1500 sq.ft. restaurant in Bangalore. The new outlet adds to its pre-existing 50+ outlets in 22 cities, strengthening its already strong presence across the country.

As a modern QSR and café chain, Fat Tiger offers Momo, Burgers, Pizza, and Drinks including internationally acclaimed teas, beverages. “We promise to bring both enjoyment and a delectable food experience to our patrons with the opening of our new outlet in the heart of Bangalore. We are thrilled and enthused to proclaim our rapid expansion into the Indian QSR sector, as well as the fact that people surely will enjoy our food, ambience, and emphasis on the quality of ingredients used in our cooking,” said Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, Co-Founders and Directors of Fat Tiger.

The brand is also planning to open 200 more offline outlets over the next 30-36 months.