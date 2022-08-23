Phygital Retail Convention kick starts in Mumbai on Wednesday; PRC 2022 to explore Mega Retail Opportunities in The India/Bharat Growth Story

IMAGES Group’s Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2022, will kick start on 24 Aug 2022 Wednesday, focusing this year’s edition on the evolution of the retail sector in India and understanding the changes the sector is expected to witness brick-and-mortar and digital transformations in the coming years.

The PRC 2022, India’s largest retail intelligence event, aims to unveil and decode the mega retail opportunities across India + Bharat — a mega, but dual and complex sets of consumption landscapes.

The third edition of PRC is all set to take place on August 24-25 at The Westin, Powai Lake, Mumbai focusing on the dramatic transformations occurring in the Indian consumer landscape and consequently, retail models. The theme — India/Bharat: The World’s Biggest Consumer Story reflects the promise and opportunity of the ongoing transformation.

PRC is India’s go-to retail intelligence event and it aims to bring together multiple stakeholders in global retail businesses to hack the most critical disruption-ready strategies around consumer behaviours, technology and innovation. PRC 2022 aims to power the transformation of retail in the dual and complex market of India/Bharat.

Headlining the event will be two of India’s most recognised retail icons designated as ‘PRC 2022 Patrons’ — Shailesh Chaturvedi (MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions Ltd) and Damodar Mall (CEO -Grocery, Reliance Retail).

“Despite the remarkable volume and pace of retail evolution over the past two decades, India remains a largely underserved market vis-a-vis growth in consumption. The opportunities are far larger than what modern retailers have achieved so far,” said Bhavesh Pitroda, Director and CEO, IMAGES Group. “The scope of taking the experience and pluses of modern retail to the country’s heartlands — Bharat — is immense, and PRC 2022 will be dedicated to optimising this.”

“Retail real estate is the essential infrastructure that will facilitate the spread of modern retail across small-town India. With consumer aspirations and expenditure fast expanding in these locations, real estate majors are also investing heavily in the promise of ‘Bharat’. With PRC 2022 hosting all of India’s real estate majors, the event will highlight the plans of these organisations in taking Bharat’s retail revolution forward,” adds Vineet Chadha, COO — Retail, IMAGES Group.

Reflecting on the crucial role of digital transformation in the country’s consumption universe, Shaurya Somani, VP-Technology, IMAGES Group, notes, “Technology will continue to be the biggest influencer of consumer behaviour across India. Smartphone and internet penetration have transformed India into one of the world’s most digital-savvy consumer markets, and attendees can expect to hear some unique insights and analyses on the future of a digital Bharat at PRC 2022.”

Regarded as India’s most authoritative retail intelligence and networking event, the conference will host a powerful blend of panel discussions, solo talks, masterclasses and fireside chats featuring the C-Suite of Indian retail, technology, retail real estate, D2C brands, retail support, infrastructure and allied sectors. The platform presents an opportunity to network with knowledgeable and passionate speakers, giving the attendees a chance to gain new insights about the retail industry and learning about the success stories of countless businesses.

Key multiple highlights at the event are the launch of India Phygital Index 2022 report, an exclusive D2C Retail zone for D2C brands, Ignite Up — a startup-enablement platform, IMAGES Retail Tech Icons felicitation ceremony, and the IMAGES Retail Awards 2022 gala recognising retailing excellence in India.

The 2-day convention will see a host of riveting panel discussions and sessions by experts on diverse range of topics such as brand architecture, reimagining customer experience to drive loyalty, omnichannel retailing, customer engagement, supply chain management, art of designing, marketing and advertising, data-driven experiences, expansion and scaling up, business growth and many more.

Among the 150+ retailing icons and leaders speaking at the 2-day forum are a mix of established names and young, exciting change-makers: Arvind Singhal (Chairman, Technopak), Almona Bhatia (Chief Strategy Officer, Tata CliQ Luxury), Ankit Desai (CMO, Hershey’s), Anuj Puri (Chairman, Anarock), Arzan Singpurwalla (Channel Partner Lead, WhatsApp for business, India), Astha Almast (Founder, The NEW Shop), Bharat Kalia (CEO, Thrasio India), Damodar Mall (CEO, Grocery, Reliance Retail), Devarajan Iyer (CEO, Lifestyle International), Preeti Gupta (Chief Business Officer, Nykaa Fashion), Rajesh Jain (MD and CEO, Lacoste), Shriti Malhotra (CEO, The Body Shop, India) among many others.