Kitchen brand Wurfel launches its first retail studio in Dehradun

Wurfel, a kitchen and wardrobe brand, has launched its first retail studio in Dehradun as part of its ramping up of offline presence.

This is the first studio of the brand in Dehradun and is located at Infinity Tower and the inauguration took place in the presence of Savita Arya, MLA of Dehradun, and Ganesh Joshi, Cabinet Minister from Uttarakhand.

Wurfel operates 45 such studios spread across the nation.

“It is our constant endeavour to bridge the gap between quality and pricing by providing high-quality kitchens and wardrobes,” said Khanindra Barman, founder of Wurfel. “We are able to achieve this strategically by importing all our finished raw materials and hardware only from the best vendors in Europe.”