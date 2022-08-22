Rangriti ropes in Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Biba Fashion Ltd has signed Bollywood Actress Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for their contemporary Indian wear brand Rangriti.

Siddharath Bindra, MD, Biba Fashion Ltd. commented on this announcement and stated, “We are delighted to have Kriti Sanon on board as our Brand Ambassador for Rangriti. With her effortless style, high fashion quotient and free spirited attitude Kriti was the perfect choice for a brand that has similar values. She is extremely popular amongst the youth across Tier 1 & 2 cities and Rangriti is a fashion brand for the young and contemporary women who like to add a twist to their regular Indian wear.”

The new brand ambassador, Kriti Sanon said on this announcement, “Rangriti is making Indian wear fashionable, comfortable and affordable which enables women to experiment with their looks. I am looking forward to working with Rangriti to make Indian fashion more appealing and fun to women across geographies. I am extremely excited to partner with Rangriti and be a part of this wonderful journey.”

Rangriti is retailed out of over 110 stores across India and is present across 250 large format stores.