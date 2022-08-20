Iconic India opens up its new outlet at Bathinda, Punjab

Department store operator Iconic India opened its flagship outlet at Bathinda, Punjab. The 6,000 sq. ft. multi-brand store is located at Bhucho Khurd, Bathinda, Punjab and it houses premium brands like GANT, True Religion, Antony Morato, Bugatti, Elle, Kendall + Kylie, Lindbergh, Ben Sherman, Vero Moda, Elle Kids, Blue Giraffe and many others.

With this diversity in the brands, the store will cater to the fashion needs of men, women and kids clothing.

Apoorv Sen, Chief Business Officer, Iconic India commented on this announcement and said,” Bathinda being a centre of trade and an evolving suburb of Punjab attracts a lot of footfall. We are excited to explore the response of people from the suburbs in Punjab considering that most Iconic brands like GANT and True Religion have been very successful in other cities of the state. We have previously also explored other tier 2 cities such as Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow to name a few and the experience has been overwhelming. We are hoping the same from Bathinda as well.”