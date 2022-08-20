Village Food Courts(VFC) announces strategic investment with Eliptiya Plantations

Village Food Courts Private Limited (VFC) by Village Group company is a co-fooding platform that offer multi branded food options within local shopping centres and on major highways has announced a strategic investment with Elpitiya Plantations PLC, one of Sri Lanka’s exporters of quality products managed by the Aitken Spence Plantations PLC, a publicly traded company from Sri Lanka, the official statement highlighted.

With this move, VFC will be introducing “Harrow House”, a brand of concept stores from Elpitiya Plantations within its premium food courts to exclusively bring the best of Sri Lankan teas, cinnamon, fruit-infused drinks and fresh exotic fruits.

Suraj Arora, Managing Partner, VFC commented on this announcement and said, “We welcome this strategic investment from Elpitiya Plantations and remain committed to bringing the best of the world on our platform. Through strategic partnerships, VFC continues to attract several exclusive international brands for rapid expansion offered by its network of upcoming centres all over India”.

Bhathiya Bulumulla, CEO, Elpitiya Plantations, also commented on this partnership and added, “VFC’s hybrid food-hall concept is a perfect platform for us to launch our Harrow House sales outlets and we are delighted to join VFC’s cap table, committing to a long-term partnership. Our premium offerings such as Strawberries, Raspberries, Cinnamon, Jams and Smoothies will be available through these outlets while we look forward to setting up 15-20 outlets within the next 2-3 years.”

VFC is incubated by Village Groupe, a New Delhi-based venture studio well known for launching its vertically integrated commercial real-estate-based income generation platforms across cinema exhibitions, family entertainment centres, co-working centres and food courts. The brand’s premium hybrid food courts are the perfect launch pad for new international F&B brands entering India and also offer consolidated ghost kitchens with multiple branded F&B options optimised for both dine-in and delivery.