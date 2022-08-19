Soch celebrates the milestone opening of its 150th Store

Soch has announced to launch its 150th store on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The 150th store will be located at Bangalore. With this launch, the brand is now spread across 59 cities.

Vinay Chatlani, Executive Director and CEO of Soch commenting on this achievement, said “The occasion of our 150th store opening is one that we have looked forward to for a long time and feels like an important landmark in our growth as a brand. We have established our presence across the country and in the fashion industry and that is a feat worth celebrating. Our story began in Bangalore, and it was only fitting that we opened our 150th store in Bangalore. We hope to bring customers the enriching experience they have come to expect from their time at Soch and 150 stores is just the first milestone in our journey. As we expand as a franchise, we have made it our mission to continue to deliver the best in ethnic wear and customer satisfaction; now and in the future.”

The brand has a strong retail and online presence that has helped the brand to become a strong trend setter in the Indian market.