Uniqlo all set for high-street market by opening a store in Connaught Place; opening highway outlet in Punjab

After restricting so far only to prominent malls in India, Japan’s fashion giant Uniqlo is now planning to open a high-street outlet in New Delhi and a highway store in Punjab, according to three people familiar with the plans.

Uniqlo has leased about 10,000 sq ft in New Delhi’s Connaught Place and the store is currently under fit-outs, said one of them. The Connaught Place store will come up in the space that was previously occupied by Italy’s Benetton.

Uniqlo is also planning to open a highway store in in Zirakpur in Punjab where the world’s third largest fashion retailer has leased about 25,000 sq ft space in Dhillion Group’s retail park called Dhillion Plaza that is home to Starbucks, Burger King,McDonalds, Decathlon, KFC and a host of other global brands.

“This is going to be the first road-side concept for Uniqlo in India and is a green-field project,” a second person said.

Uniqlo did not respond to IndiaRetailing.com’s email seeking comment.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019, barely months before India went on months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had hit in early 2020. So far, Uniqlo has opened six stores in the National Capital Region and one in Lucknow, the latest outlet that was rolled out in July.