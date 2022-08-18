Swiggy announces the appointment of Rohit Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer, Food Business

The Food Aggregator Platform Swiggy has announced the appointment of Rohit Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer, Food Business where he will be responsible for developing strategies, drive growth and fostering information.

With 20 years of experience in the industry, Kapoor has held various leadership positions in sales and financial roles in companies like Max India and Mc. Kinsey & Co. Prior to this role, he has worked with OYO for four years where he was the first CEO of the company’s India and Southeast Asia operations and subsequently as global CMO.

He is a post graduate from Indian School of Business and a certified Chief Financial Analyst (CFA Institute, USA).