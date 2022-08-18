Everstone ropes in Dev Amritesh to spearhead Subway India

Everstone Capital has hired food services industry veteran Dev Amritesh to spearhead Subway’s business in India, three people familiar with the development said.

“Everstone plans to expand Subway aggressively,” said one of the persons adding that the company will roll out about 50-70 Subway outlets in a year’s time.

In 2017, Amritesh had quit Jubilant FoodWorks where he was president of the Domino’s Pizza business and then joined catering and facility management company Compass Group India as its Managing Director.

At Jubilant, Amritesh worked for more than a decade in different roles including as the president of Dunkin Donuts India, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Through WhatsApp messages Amritesh said he is currently travelling in the US but did not respond to IndiaRetailing.com’s questions on his latest job at Subway.

Everstone did not respond to an email seeking comment on Amritesh’s appointment.

Last year, Everstone signed as the master franchise for Subway for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. At the time of the announcement, Everstone said it plans to open about 2,000 Subway outlets in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Separately, Everstone also operates another US fast-food chain Burger King in India through a joint venture with the American giant.