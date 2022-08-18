D2C footwear brand Plaeto makes its global foray with the entry into the UAE market

Plaeto, a foot-health focussed footwear brand has announced its global foray with the entry into the UAE market. The Bangalore-based company stated that the company has partnered with Threads , a UAE brand to enter into that market.

The footwear brand’s product will be available in Threads stores at Times Square Mall, City Mall, BurJuman Mall, Abu Dhabi, Ras-Al-Khaimah, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

The company is looking for aggressive growth in the UAE market, and is planning to explore retail and distribution partnership.

Ravi Kallayil, CEO & Co-founder, Plaeto, commenting on the international expansion,said, “We are excited to enter the UAE market. We will be catering to all the key regions across the Emirates through the Threads stores as well as their online store. Given that Threads has been a market leader in retail, and especially in the school uniforms and shoes space, we consider ourselves to be truly fortunate to find product fit and brand resonance this early in our global journey.”

Threads is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of school and corporate uniforms in the UAE.

Jacques Rheeder, CEO, Threads, commented on this partnership and said , “Over the last 12 years, Threads has been catering specifically to educational institutions in the Middle East. We are delighted to partner with Plaeto, an Indian brand, which has designed world-class shoes for children, leveraging the collective product experience of some of the finest footwear design teams from brands such as Nike and Adidas.”

In July, Plato raised a funding of INR 40 crores, and the funding was led by Florintree Advisors. The brand’s founding team consists of top executives from Nike, Adidas and Apple. Last year, they also announced sports icon Rahul Dravid as their brand ambassador and strategic advisor.