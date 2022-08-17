Sunday Design raises USD 1.5 Million in Pre-Series A funding

Sunday Design, a global furniture and home décor brand, has raised Pre-Series A funding of USD 1.5 Million (INR 125 Mn) from QRG Investment & Holdings (The Family Office of Havells India Limited Founders), Kama Group (Family Office of SRF Ltd), KCT Family Office as well as existing investors.

The brand has recorded an impressive 10% month over month growth since its launch in October 2021.

Sunday Design plans to utilize this capital to expand both its online and offline presence.

Gautam Baid, Founder and Managing Director of Sunday Design, said “During the pandemic, we noticed a significant change in the attitude of people towards interior design; they want to invest more in their living spaces. We have experienced this first-hand since our inception last year, in the form of steady growth in both interest and demand. We are grateful for the trust of both our new and existing investors, who have encouraged us to harness this vision and make an even greater impact on customers and the market. With this new investment, we intend to “collaborate” with top European designers and grow our footprint in an omnichannel format, introducing new and exciting product lines on a strategic basis.”

According to market intelligence, the Indian furniture market size is currently USD 18 Billion and is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR between 2020 – 2025. The organized sector is expected to account for 60% of the market share, which is less than 10% currently.