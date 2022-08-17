Retail sales in India in July saw 18% growth; robust growth trend could boost sales in the festive season

Retail businesses across India reported a growth of 18% in sales as in the month of July compared to pre-pandemic levels of July 2019, indicating a healthy growth trend for the retailers ahead of the festive season, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said as part of its monthly survey.

In July 2022, the growth in sales compared to pre-pandemic time (July 2019) is noticeable across regions too with sales in East India growing to 25%, South India showing a growth of 21%, North India indicating 16%, and West India showing a growth of 10%. Sales across categories show a steady increase with sports goods indicating a strong performance followed by footwear, apparel and Jewellery performing better than other categories in July 2022.

RAI had earlier announced a sales growth rate of 13% in the month of June as compared to pre-pandemic levels (June 2019). The growth rate across regions in June was 17% in East, 16 % in North, 11% in West and 9% in South India respectively.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, commented about the latest findings and said, “Retail businesses across the country are looking good as healthy growth in sales over pre-pandemic level continues. Key categories like garments and footwear are showing traction. Considering this trend, retailers expect a good festive season, which could bring cheer to businesses.”