Pearl Group of Companies Chairman Deepak Seth Felicitated by CMAI

At a function held to honour Deepak Seth, Chairman, Pearl Group of Companies, on the release of his book ‘Resolute by Design’, CMAI President Rajesh Masand felicitated him for his incredible growth from a small-time exporter of garments to a global entity covering over 22 countries and production facilities. Having begun with a small order of 6,000 pieces in 1976, Pearl Group now ships over a million garments every day. With a current turnover of US$1.5 billion (Rs12,000 crore), the Group is poised to touch the US$2 billion mark in the next three years.

At the felicitation programme, Seth shared his views on staying single-mindedly focused on one’s goals, on the old fashion tenet of hard work, on how to deal with one’s workforce, on retaining talent and above all, the importance of trust, transparency, equity and ethics in business.