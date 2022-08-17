Chai Point forays into Amritsar market; plans to launch 100 new stores in next 12-18 months

Chai Point has announced the brand’s entry into Amritsar by opening its store at the Hall Complex near The Golden Temple.

The launch is in line with Chai Point’s retail expansion strategy of opening 100 more stores in the next 12-18 months and elevating the chai experience to a large consumer base.

Currently, the brand is present in India through its retail network of 180 stores across 9 major cities and in over 3500 workplace community hubs covering 43 cities.

Over the past month, the company has opened 18 stores with a strong presence in major cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and NCR.

Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-founder & CEO, Chai Point, says, “We are excited to bring the Chai Point experience to a city known for its exceptional food culture. With our innovation backed myChai brewing systems and a wide array of food offerings, we are looking forward to delighting our customers in Amritsar with an elevated Chai led experience.”

In July, Chai Point has also appointed Manmeet Vohra as Chief Brand and Digital Officer and she is focussed to elevate and deepen the Chai Point consumer connect across all its channels and the brand’s International foray.