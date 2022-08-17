ONLY introduces its new athleisure brand ONLY PLAY

Denmark-based women’s fashion brand ONLY has forayed into the athleisure segment with the launch of ONLY PLAY in a bid to cash in on the growing business of athleisure in India since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The pandemic saw a shift in consumer preferences, be it in food or in fashion, a pattern that continued even in the post-pandemic world, prompting brands to experiment with their products. Athleisure, as a segment, gained momentum as people started looking for comfortable yet stylish clothing options.

The newly-launched ONLY PLAY will offer a combination of training and leisure in the form of functionality and feminine details mixed with the latest fashion and sportswear trends, the brand said in a statement to the press.

The collection includes benefits like removable and non-removable padding for necessary support, racerback styles to provide stability, adjustable straps, hook closures and functional pockets, in windproof and breathable technology.

The range includes tops, tights, shorts, training bras, jackets, tank tops and yoga mats. The collection comes in a variety of whimsical and fun garments in flamboyant colours and comfortable silhouettes, as well as a variety of expressive and modern prints.

It will be available in select stores and online on www.only.in