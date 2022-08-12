Levi’s inaugurated its new store at South City Mall, Kolkata

Levi’s inaugurated its new store at South City Mall in Kolkata. The store is spread across 5800sq ft and will provide an elevated experience, premium collections and the Levi’s Tailor Shop, the statement highlighted.

Levi’s have historically been the blank canvas of self expression, and this comes alive at the Levi’s® Tailorshop. The first Tailorshop in the city will feature everything to make their Levi’s truly their own thru pins, patches, embroidery, paneling, and distressing.

Amisha Jain, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa, Levi Strauss & Co commented on this announcement and said, “Kolkata is known for its artistic flair and for being one of the more fashionable cities in India, and we are excited to introduce our latest iconic store in this vibrant city. Strategically located in South City Mall, the new store will feature our premium collections as well as personalization services via the Levi’s® Tailorshop. It perfectly illustrates how we continue to elevate brand experiences across our stores in the region.”