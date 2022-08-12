Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport welcomes passengers with ‘Shop & Win’ festival

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has commenced its shopping festival with a ‘Shop & Win’ lucky draw for all shopping enthusiasts at Mumbai’s Duty-Free.

The shopping festival will last till 30th September 2022 for all the arriving and departing passengers and with this the customers can enjoy the retail therapy at Terminal-2 (T2).

Some of the lucky winners also stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 every week or every month a Ducati Motorbike or the grand prize of a BMW X1 luxury car, the statement highlighted.

Passengers willing to participate in the ‘Shop & Win’ Lucky draw must shop for a minimum of Rs.4,000 to over Rs.15,000 to avail the coupon. One can get up to 7 lucky draw coupons a day depending on the Average Ticket Value, and you can double your chances and get up to 14 lucky draw coupons a day if you pay by VISA card.

The results of the winner of the iPhone 13 prizes will be announced weekly, results of the winner of the Ducati Motorbike will be announced monthly and the Grand prize will be announced on 5th October 2022.

With innovation and distinctiveness in every offering, CSMIA envisions to be a transformational-aviation platform in the country. With over a myriad of the top retail and F&B choices for its passengers, CSMIA is on a path to being one of the top experiential lifestyle avenues.