Reliance to open Tory Burch pop-up in Mumbai

A year after opening the first Tory Burch outlet in New Delhi, Reliance Brands Ltd will roll out a pop-up store of the high-end US label in Mumbai next week. The 800-sqft Tory Burch pop-up store will be launched on Wednesday (August 17) in the multi-branded White Crow concept store located in the Reliance Industries-owned Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai.

Last year, Reliance Brands opened the first Tory Burch outlet in New Delhi’s swish Emporio Mall, selling a wide assortment of the Tory Burch collection including shoes, bags, ready-to-wear and accessories.

Tory Burch was launched in 2004 with a small boutique in Manhattan’s Nolita neighbourhood and the designer’s classic but bohemian aesthetic resonated with tastemakers from the very beginning. Over the past decade, the company has grown into a global brand famous for its women’s bags, shoes and accessories.

Reliance Brands is the high-end retail arm of Reliance Retail and it markets around 80 bridge-to-luxury to luxury labels in India including Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys and Hugo Boss among dozens of other top labels.