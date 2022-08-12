Canada’s Tim Hortons coffee chain makes its India debut with two outlets

Canada-based coffee chain Tim Hortons has made its India debut with two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Tim Hortons first two store were rolled out in the Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi and the other one in the DLF CyberHub in Gurgaon on Thursday, a day when India celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The cafes are in the range of 1,500-2,000 sq ft.

“A cup of joe to-go on the way to work? Weekend coffee outing? we’ve got you covered for all scenarios! Canada’s most popular coffee store chain, Tim Hortons is now at your favorite high street, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram,” DLF Malls announced on its LinkedIn page the new addition to its food and retailing destination.

Tim Hortons, owned by Canada’s largest quick service restaurant operator (QSR) Tim Hortons Inc., comes to India in a franchisee partnership with AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners.

AG Cafe holds the master franchise rights for Tim Hortons for India, Bangladesh and in the Gulf Cooperative Council that has markets including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, AG Café had hired Navin Gurnaney, the former head of Starbucks India to spearhead Tim Hortons in India that is planning to open about 250 outlets in the country in the next five to six years.

Tim Hortons is entering India at a time when Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Barista among others are expanding their cafes here.