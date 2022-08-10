Flipkart’s Shopsy proffers year-round value shopping to women via new TVC

Flipkart-owned online value retailing platform Shopsy has launched its latest television campaign featuring Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, targeting women in the country’s smaller cities and towns. With this campaign, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’, the e-commerce company is looking to develop a habit among consumers to visit the Shopsy platform frequently to avail discounts and offers instead of waiting on sale seasons to fulfil their shopping needs.

The Ad, created by Tilt Brand Solutions, is based on the reality of the current market, where shoppers are accustomed to waiting for sales to stock up on items and make do with quick fixes in the interim, Flipkart says. The campaign highlights the brand’s value propositions of affordability and availability across an extensive range of products. The TVC will air on multiple platforms, including TV channels and YouTube, in different languages.