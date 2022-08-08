Kameswari Jewellers opens store at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Kameswari Jewellers opens a jewellery store in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The store formally opened doors on 4th August 2022 at 8:21 A.M in the presence of Perla Sambamurthy, Founder and Managing Partner, Kameswari Jewellers along with Kaushik Perla and Pavan Perla, Partner, Kameswari Jewellers.

The launch also saw the presence of the women of Perla family Smt. Surekha, Smt. Swathi & Smt. Sanhitha who actively supports the management and growth strategy of Kameswari Jewellers.

Founded in 1984 by Perla Sambamuthy, Kameswari Jewellers opened the doors of their first outlet in Srikakulam. Serial Entrepreneur Perla Sambamurthy launched Vihskapatnam’s first fully air-conditioned jewellery store in 1994 and since then Kameswari Jewellers has been a preferred choice for fine jewellery of all types. The latest store in Hyderabad is the third store of Kameswari. With a strong retail footprint in twin state, the brand also caters to Indian Diaspora across the world with their e-commerce portals.

Perla Sambamurthy, Managing Partner, Kameswari Jewellers commented on this new launch and said, “We are thrilled to launch our new store in the city of Pearls, Hyderabad. We share a beautiful relationship with this city and already have a clientele here who recommended us to open a store here in Jubilee Hills. One of our USP is that we bring designs from all over the country under one roof and we believe that brides from Hyderabad will not have to travel outside the city to fulfill their jewellery needs.”