DLF Brands’ Pure Home+Living rolls out its 25th store in Bengaluru

Pure Home + Living, an indigenous home décor chain of stores with a pan India footprint , on Monday said it has opened its 25th outlet in the country.

The DLF Brand-owned chain rolled out its 25th outlet in Bengaluru’s 100ft Road in Indiranagar.

The store will feature a large variety of home décor products, all of which have been curated to appeal to the style-conscious shoppers of the city, the company said.

This is the flagship store with an area of around 3000 sq ft in size, and the store promises comprehensive lifestyle solutions to appeal to a wide audience and complement the different styles of every home, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The store will stock products sourced from more than ten different countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, and the Czech Republic among other nations.

“We are thrilled to open our 25th flagship store in Indiranagar’s 100ft Road. We believe that being positioned on such a prominent high street will allow us to connect more meaningfully with our discerning customers,” Zafar Baig, Chief Brand Officer, Pure Home + Living said.

The brand aims to add more stores in the current financial year.