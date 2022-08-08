Bosch Home Appliances strengthens its offline presence; launches 100th brand store in Chennai

BSH Home Appliances, which sells Bosch, Siemens and Gaggenau brands, announced the launch of its 100th brand store for brand Bosch. The store was inaugurated in Adyar, Chennai reiterating the company’s consumer-centric approach and strong commitment to India’s growing consumer base.

The store is located at LB Road, Adyar, and is spread across ~1600 sq.ft Bosch’s innovative product ranges at this store will encompass refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers in the free-standing category as well as cooking hobs, hoods, and ovens in the built-in range.

Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliance (India & SAARC) commenting on this milestone said, “We are extremely delighted to hit the 100 stores mark towards our retail expansion goal especially in the city of Chennai which has been one of our biggest markets in India. At the onset of this year we had set a target to reach 100 stores and we are proud to achieve it already. This is also a very special milestone considering Bosch Group’s ongoing celebration of 100 Years in India which only reiterates our commitment to India. Through this focused retail expansion, we promise accessibility to our innovative, cutting edge, and aesthetically appealing appliances for our consumers. BSH Home Appliances now has 85 Bosch Stores (including Brand Studios) and 15 Siemens Stores all over India. The southern states make for almost 60% of these stores which is a key indicator of the brand’s strong demand in the region. We are excited to bring to the consumers a range of appliances from Bosch at Adyar and would like to thank them for their trust and support in leading us to achieve this milestone.”

With the 100th store opening, the German-engineered company is poised to strengthen its leadership position in the innovative consumer technology space with appliances that offer 100% performance and quality. Bosch believes in delivering products that are not only top quality but also are visually appealing, energy efficient, and user-friendly, improving the quality of lives of its consumers.