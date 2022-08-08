Flipkart Wholesale launches Freedom Sale ‘75 par 75’ ahead of Independence Day

Flipkart Wholesale, the business-to-business (B2B) marketplace of the Flipkart Group, announced the dates of its version of the Independence Day sales when most of the offline and online retailers in India go on heavy discounting.

Flipkart Wholesale’s ‘Freedom Sale’ for its members across the country will go live from August 8 to August 15, 2022 in all its stores and its online channels. Flipkart Wholesale is a B2B enterprise and they sell multi-brand merchandizes to other retailers and businesses. A Flipkart Wholesale press release said members could save upto 75% across a wide section of 6,000 products.

This national-level mega sale will benefit over 1.5 million members who are part of the Flipkart Wholesale platform, especially those in tier 2 and 3 cities, the release said.

“Our previous edition of Freedom Sale witnessed strong participation from kirana members which we hope to continue this year,” Koteshwar L N, business head, Flipkart Wholesale, said in a statement.