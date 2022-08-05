Emami ropes in Katrina Kaif as the face of ‘Mantra’ Spice Range

Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food arm of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group today announced Bollywood actor and renowned celebrity, Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for its Spice Range, ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Masala’.

Katrina’s vivacious and pleasant personality image which also resonates with today’s Indian men and women, was found to be appealing and the right choice to become the face of ‘Mantra’ spices.

On the occasion of this association, Jayant Goenka, Director, Emami Group said, “We are extremely elated to be associated with Ms Katrina Kaif, one of the leading and vibrant actors of Indian cinema. We believe that she is a perfect fit for Mantra Masala as her credibility, hard work and commitment resonates with the values of our brand. We do believe that her popularity and huge fan following will help us connect better with our consumers across the country and make Mantra a preferred choice of a spice brand. We have also drawn up aggressive marketing plans for Mantra and target to reach around 25 lac outlets (both direct & indirect) by next three years.”

Speaking on this association, the brand ambassador, Katrina Kaif said, “Emami is a very popular and trusted household name in India, known for their quality and efficacy. I’m glad to be associated with a brand with such stature and am confident the Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra range of spices will soon become a preferred choice of Indian households as well. I am certain that the audience will love our new campaign as well as the wide range of products Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra has to offer”