Myntra strengthens its saree portfolio ahead of the much-awaited festive season, launches heritage saree brand ‘Nalli’

Myntra has announced the launch of the iconic saree brand, Nalli, scaling up its saree portfolio ahead of the festive season when Myntra will also host the Big Fashion Festival. This partnership marks Nalli’s entry into the e-commerce marketplace, the first outside of its own website and will offer more than 1000 styles to millions of saree lovers across the country.

Established in the year 1928, Nalli is a household name as a saree brand and has been at the forefront of the textile and retail business in the country. With endorsements from celebrities, revered office-bearers and British royalty alike, the brand has over 40 stores present globally, receiving widespread customer love and appreciation.

Offering the finest of silks and purest of cotton, Nalli is set to host a hand-picked range of styles and categories, including the best in class Silks, Tussar, Organza and Chanderi on Myntra. A favourite among women shopping for events, and family festivities and being the preferred wedding trousseau of brides-to-be, Nalli’s sarees are also a favourite among India’s urban women. Constantly innovating its designs and offerings, the brand also has the cult-classic MS Blue, a specially curated colour, designed for the legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbalakshmi. Sought-after pure handloom cotton sarees in the brand’s catalogue include Sungudi, Venkatagiri, Chettinad and Kanchi cotton, while also having one of the most extensive collections of silk sarees, including the popular Pure Zari, Half Fine Zari, German Silver and Pattu Borders. To begin with, the range of sarees from Nalli will be available on Myntra in the price range of Rs. 1100 to Rs. 11000

In its first-ever association with an ecommerce marketplace, Nalli will leverage Myntra’s network across the country and amplify its reach while fast tracking its online journey. The brand will also connect with shoppers through Myntra’s industry-defining social commerce initiatives, including M-Live and M-Studio to exponentially increase the visibility of the much-adored heritage brand.

Nalli, Padmakumar Pal, VP, Category Management, Myntra commenting on the launch said, “Saree, as a category, is witnessing strong growth on our platform with demand coming, both from traditional as well as emerging markets. An increasing number of women in tier 2 and 3 markets are now buying sarees online, creating a huge opportunity for both Nalli and Myntra to address. We are excited to feature the legacy brand ‘Nalli’ on Myntra and are confident that this partnership will strengthen our ability to cater to the widespread admiration for one of the most-loved attires in the country among our premium fashion-conscious customer base for whom quality and authenticity is of utmost importance. This partnership strengthens Myntra’s branded play and is a testament to the trust big brands place in Myntra as we help them connect with newer customers across the country.”

Talking about the association with Myntra, Lavanya Nalli, Vice Chairman, said, “We have been on a growth spree in India and internationally and continue to expand across stores and www.nalli.com. Partnering with a trusted e-commerce partner like Myntra will enable us to access customers from far and wide. Myntra is known for its reach all over India, its customer-centricity, which is something we value very highly and it’s market leadership in the e-commerce space. We want to be able to reach Nalli customers through as many shopping formats as convenient for them and our partnership with Myntra will enable us to cater to the customers who can now shop for the best of Nalli offerings from the convenience of their homes via our own website or via Myntra. We are looking forward to launching many exclusive new collections in the coming months and bringing top quality saris at prices you cannot find anywhere else.”