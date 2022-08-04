Premium fashion brands AND, AND girl, Globaldesi, Globaldesi Girl and Itse open their mega-flagship store at Inorbit Mall, Navi Mumbai

House of Anita Dongre is all set to open its first flagship store which showcases premium brands – AND, AND Girl, Globaldesi, Globaldesi Girl and the newly launched Itse.

Situated on the ground floor of the plush InOrbit Mall, the store is spread across a sprawling 4056 sq. Ft and caters to all your shopping needs. It is a one-stop destination for all women and girls, with an incredible range of stylish, comfortable, and easy designs to choose from in Western and Indian silhouettes. The flagship store offers everything you need to enhance your personal style.

Redefining fashion since 1995, House of Anita Dongre (HOAD) has played a remarkable role in setting trends and making a difference to people, animals, and the planet. With a workforce of more than 2800 associates, the fashion house is spearheaded by Anita Dongre, Meena Sehra and Mukesh Sawlani. With attention and care given to Indian craftsmanship, House of Anita Dongre creates exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. As a versatile brand, HOAD offers its customer designs for every day and special occasions, which they will love and wear for many years.