Aisshpra Gems & Jewels announces the first Franchise in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Aisshpra

Aisshpra Gems & Jewels announces first franchise in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Spread across 3500 sq. ft., the outlet will be officially launched in 2023 under the leadership of Shri. Mahesh Agarwal, Franchisor, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels.

With an aim to emerge as one of the leading jewellery chains of Uttar Pradesh, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels is planning to launch 25 franchise stores by 2025.

Aisshpra Gems & Jewels is present across 8 locations in Uttar Pradesh, with stores operating under Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) & Franchise Owned Franchise Operated (FOFO) model.

Hailing form Gorakhpur, the brand houses its flagship store in Gorakhpur and also has a presence in Lucknow, with franchises in Deoria, Basti, Padruana, Azamgarh & Ballia. As an expansion strategy, Aisshpra has been targeting tier II & tier III cities where the brand already has a clientele in order to become more accessible to them who otherwise had to travel miles to fulfill their jewellery buying needs.

Ayodhya franchise outlet will be operated under FOFO (franchise owned, franchise-operated) business model. As Trust, Integrity & Ethics (TIE) have been the base of Aisshpra Gems & Jewels’ belief system for 82 years, any aspiring franchisor too has to bring the same ideology for being eligible to own an Aisshpra Franchise. The franchisor is screened on parameters like credibility and business acumen as the primary criteria and should be a well rooted member of the community.

Aisshpra will support the franchise in setting up of the store, sales training of the staff, marketing and collaterals, guidance on technical aspects for smooth functioning, essential inventory management and software etc. The franchise, like all Aisshpra Gems & Jewels will bring trend setting designs, hallmarked gold, certified diamonds and be a pioneer of trends in the respective markets.

Growing at a stable and sustainable pace, the brand has not only increased retail presence in the last 2 years but also doubled the team strength as currently Aisshpra family comprises of 450 employees.

Vaibhav Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels commented on this and added, “As a brand, our strategy has always been to adapt as per our consumer’s needs. Over the last few years, the geographic reach of our customers has expanded from being limited to Easter Uttar Pradesh to across Uttar Pradesh. In order to be more accessible to a wider geographic, retail expansion was a need of the hour. Meantime, we were also have been constantly approached by aspiring franchisors who desired to work under our brand name. We considered franchising as a good method to not only have a faster retail expansion but also empower entrepreneurs by collaborating with them as our franchisors. We are glad that Shri. Mahesh Agarwal will be our first franchisor in Ayodhya.”