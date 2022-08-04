Amazon India strengthens inter city transportation with the Indian Railways ahead of the festive season

Amazon India today announced that it has further strengthened its operational engagement with the Indian Railways, with more than 325 inter-city transportation lanes for movement of customer packages.

This is a 5X increase in railway lanes since it began working with the Indian Railways in 2019, and is one of the enablers for the company to offer 1-day and 2-day delivery promises to customers in the hinterlands of the country. With this expansion, Amazon India now ferries customer packages with the Indian Railways to cities and towns such as Jharsuguda, Ratnagiri, Kurnool, Nanded, Bariely, Bokaro and Rudrapur among others.

Commenting on the expansion Venkatesh Tiwari, Director- Amazon Transportation, India said, “At Amazon we are focused on providing a fast and convenient shopping experience to our customers, no matter where they live across the length and breadth of the country. Working with the Indian Railways helps us further that commitment, by offering a faster delivery promise to customers in cities such as Nagercoil, Katra, Porbandar, Jhansi and Gwalior among others for delivery in even just 1 or 2 days. We will continue to engage with the Indian Railways and create more opportunities to use the strong network and infrastructure built by them.”

Amazon was the first company in the Indian e-commerce space to work with the Indian Railways to build an express transportation product via rail in 2019, and since then has continued to increase the volume of packages transported through this network. Since then, Amazon India has worked with the Indian Railways to scale this network into a fast, reliable and secure solution with pan India reach.

The expansion is also in line with the need to meet customer promises and offer fast and reliable deliveries during the festive season. Amazon India delivers to all 100% serviceable pin codes, with more than 97% pin codes now being able to receive their deliveries within 2 days of placing an order. The company has continued to invest in speed with expansion of its 1-day delivery across the country.