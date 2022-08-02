KZ07 opens its new store at Palladium Mall, Mumbai

KAZO brand KZ07 launched its store in Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai. The brand excels in creating the finest clothing and accessories for men and women that are set to cater to indoor comfort in an outdoor style.

The KZ07 store is spread over an area of 1417 sq. ft. with an immensely aesthetic décor. With the presence of neon colours, the colour palette of the store interior is thoughtfully aligned with the vibe of the collection.

Inspired by the streets of New York, KZ07 launched its new collection, catering to the high-end unisex clothing which not only focuses on the hottest streetwear trends but also promotes longevity through the refined quality of the designs. This initiative is taken to encourage the customers to indulge in a consciously sustainable journey while playing with the comfortable and refreshingly versatile selection of clothing as well as accessories for men and women.

The aim behind bringing in this collection is to support peoples’ idea of comfort over style in the post-covid era. COVID trends show that people are spending more on high-quality comfortable apparel and ditching the mainstream notion of fashion. Thus, KZ07 handpicked this collection to prop up the requirements of the youth. The collection features unisex and versatile apparel as well as accessories adorned with grey, neutrals blended with neon and bright hues to increase the appeal. Keeping in mind the target market vis-à-vis the quality of the product, the price range of this collection begins from ₹ 1670 and goes to ₹ 4970.

Divya Aggarwal, Co-founder, of KZ07 said on the occasion of the store launch,, “We are extremely thrilled and delighted as we set our feet in the fashion hub, Mumbai, with the launch of the KZ07 store in Palladium Mall. This is the city of dreams, glamour, of fashion but above all, the people of this city believe in the idea of ‘comfortable fashion’ the most. And here, KZ07 comes into the picture. Everything in the collection is curated for the diverse youth of 2022- Trendy, Versatile, and go-to stylized comfort wear. it’s not a fade-out fashion. The Neon in the collection stands for uniqueness and our silhouettes have a basic yet impactful style. The secret of great style and fashion is to feel good in what you wear and KZ07 provides you that one-stop comfort.”

The style and comfort of KZ07 are now just a click away as the products will be available on its soon-to-be-launched official website. Apart from the store and official website of KZ07, the brand will be available on e-commerce websites like Nykaa, Ajio and Myntra. The brand is planning to expand its presence in East, West and Central India with a few stores coming up in the Punjab region as well in the future.