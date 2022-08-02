CloudTailor launches its Exclusive Brand Outlet in Ahmedabad

Following the successful launch of the CloudTailor second Exclusive Brand Outlet in Bangalore earlier this month, along with setting up its manufacturing facilities across Delhi, Patna, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, Siddipet, Kochi & Tirupati.

D2C & personalized fashion solutions platform CloudTailor is on a robust expansion mode into Gujarat for consumers looking for stylish, personalised and hassle free fashion, all at one place. This launch is with the intent to redefine the concept of traditional tailoring and provide a more comfortable and hassle free experience to stitch any outfit in any design and style.

The new branded outlet and Fashion Fulfillment Centre is a franchisee owned by Ms. Divya Patel who has collaborated with the founder Ms. Susmitha Lakkakula, bringing forth a combined women entrepreneurial force, a purpose led association that CloudTailor aims to build a strong foundation on, in support of women in the coming years. CloudTailor plans to launch 1 fulfillment center and 2 EBOs which will be owned by Ms. Divya Patel.

The 200 sq ft store is a cozy, natural space with a mix of contemporary & minimalist design styles. It has a clean and organic mood board with arches, bright lights, clean spaces, and neutral undertone, to not overpower the outfits/fabrics in the store.

Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder – CloudTailor on launching the all new EBO in Ahmedabad, “I am ecstatic to share this news with everyone. We received stupendous response on our first Hyderabad EBO, and we’re hoping the same with every new expansion that we have in the pipeline. Our EBO ideas are very simple, we want to offer tailoring experiences like never before. The gap between consumer expectation and available solutions is what helped us conceive this idea. We are operating on a phygital model and physical experience centers are an important part of our omnichannel strategy. EBOs will play a very crucial role by allowing customers who are digitally naive to get comfortable with our model, experience hassle free service and sustain stickiness.”

On partnering with CloudTailor, Divya Patel – Franchise owner said, “ I am very elated with this association. Since my childhood I have always loved designing my own outfits, taking inspiration from my mother who has been in this field for 35+ years. I decided to do something which I really love and this is how I came across CloudTailor. The concept of CloudTailor is very interesting and unique. It gives you the freedom of being your own designer or having an expert fashion designer. I would like to thank Susmitha for putting her trust in me for this franchise and we are looking forward to doing some amazing work together.”