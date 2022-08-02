BIRKENSTOCK expands offline presence, opens new store at Pavillion Mall, Pune

BIRKENSTOCK, the global German lifestyle brand is widening its reach in India by opening their second store in Pune at The Pavillion mall. The new store launch is followed by the overwhelming response BIRKENSTOCK received in 2021, when they launched their first outpost in the city in Phoenix Market City, Pune.

Housed at the ground floor of one the most popular malls in Pune, the new BIRKENSTOCK store in the Pavillion Mall. The new BIRKENSTOCK store offers a rewarding shopping experience for fashion-conscious and casual shoppers. The 89 sqm retail space offers a total of more than 200+ different models from Germany’s largest shoe manufacturer.

The product offerings are catered to improve one’s quality and comfort fashion. BIRKENSTOCK is one of the top five global footwear brands in the world which stands for excellent comfort, high functionality and extraordinary quality.