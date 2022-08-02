Amanora Mall opens up Pune’s first indoor electric Go-karting for its patrons

Amanora Mall has now opened Pune’s first electric go-karting indoor tracks. The 18-car go-karting track is one of the biggest tracks and the only track in Pune city.

The new indoor Go karting is a part of the biggest Family Entertainment Centres in Pune which is 55000 sq. ft. along with the bowling alley and other indoor interactive sports. With the addition of a go-karting track, the mall takes entertainment to a different level.

Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, CEO, Amanora Mall commented on this and added, “It is always customer delight that we want to offer when they come to our mall. Having started off as a mall that has one of the finest and largest food court and now adding the go-karting activity, has enhanced the entertainment experience of the patrons. A happy customer is an asset and as an establishment, every smile gives us the impetus to push the envelope.”

“The reason for building it within the premise was to give an option to go-karting enthusiasts to enjoy this activity whenever they feel. The tracks are ready for the ride all year round. Usually during monsoon, one has to close the tracks to avert accidents. That will not be the case with indoor tracks,” adds Singh.

All those who want to get behind the wheels and ride through the tricky tracks experience this joy at the Amanora Mall go-karting track. This is where all the fun begins. Get, set and ride straight into the world of excitement because it is just got better.