Chai Sutta Bar forays its footprint in Tamil Nadu with a second outlet

CSB (Chai Sutta Bar) has opened its second outlet in Tamil Nadu. The new outlet is set in Sholinganallur, Kancheepuram. Present at the launch was Venkatesh Iyer, a famous Indian cricket player as a Chief Guest, as well as the family, friends, and well-wishers who were invited to come and enjoy the CSB new outlet opening.

The outlet is situated near IT parks in order to attract a large number of young professionals. CSB is open to all youth, families, students, and anyone who enjoys Chai in various flavours.

Chai is a significant ritual in the Indian community. CSB follows the ritual of serving various types of chai in Kulhad, along with a variety of food options for everyone to enjoy the vibes and taste. CSB, a reliable beverage point for young people, provides a pleasant environment in which to spend time. Every day, CSB serves 4.5 lakh kulhad tea.

Venkatesh Iyer, a well-known Indian cricket player said at the launch, “It gives me great pleasure to open the CSB Kancheepuram outlet. I can see and feel the different vibes that this CSB outlet has. When you go into CSB, you start feeling different. CSB offers a large variety of flavors to pick from, and my favorite of all is Chocolate Tea. CSB has tea for every taste, which makes them more unique.”

The majority of workers in CSB outlets are orphans, differently abled, or unemployed; working there gives them a chance in life. CSB is called Chai Sutta Bar, and while the name implies smoking, CSB is known for its love of chai, not sutta and bar.

Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar commented on this and added, “We are very delighted to announce the opening of our second outlet in Tamil Nadu, Kancheepuram. The love we have from Chennai has made us so overwhelmed. This outlet fills the gap between the lover of chai and kulhad in Chennai. We have so much more to offer in terms of new tea flavours and customer satisfaction.”

As a part of R&D work, the company and team worked on the location and the targeted area where the chai has to be served. They also worked on the feasibility of seating that is comfortable for customers, so they can enjoy the chai to their fullest. Also, on the other hand, Team CSB has worked on the parking areas at the location so that the visitors and the customers can just park, have chai, and can start their “Charcha or Gapshap.”

“We aim to spread the taste of kulhad chai in the world, and our “Desh ki Mitti” should be recognised worldwide” He added.

The availability of Kulhad Tea encouraged 350-400 small families to seek seasonal employment in Kulhad production. With 375+ outlets in 175 cities across India, CSB aims to open 1500+ outlets by the end of 2022, not just in India but globally.