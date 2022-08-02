TikTok enters food retailing: consumers can now order food items from its platform

TikTok enters food retailing: consumers can now order food items from its...

After getting millions of people hooked to its short videos, TikTok is now dishing out an entirely different offering: Food.

The video sharing app has launched a fresh food offering as part of its e-commerce foray in a bid to leverage its wide reach and scale, according to reports.

TikTok has rolled out its food offerings in the UK enabling consumers to directly purchase from its e-commerce platform eatable items from brands including Pasta Evangelists, the Veg Box Company and the Fish Company.

This is the latest effort by TikTok app, famous for its short videos that the social media company that bombard users with tailor-made videos based on their algorithms, to capitalize on its vast reach.

According to a survey by Edison Research, TikTok is the third-most used social media app across users of all ages in the US, beating Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance and in 2020 the popular social media app along with 58 other Chinese apps were banned by India citing security concerns.