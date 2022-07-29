Madbow Ventures announces the launch of its ethinic brand Kali House

D2C E-commerce company Madbow Ventures Ltd announced the launch of ethnic collection under the label Kali House ahead of the festive season. The newly launched label has an exquisite range of ethnic wear collections like Designer Lehengas and Sarees, Kurtis for both festive occasions and daily wear, ethnic gowns, Palazzo Pants, and even Mughal era inspired Anarkali suits.

The newly launched Kali House brand is available on the brand’s e-commerce platform and the brand’s store Street Style Stalk in Gurugram. The D2C e-commerce fashion brand has 5 in-house brands that offers Western collections.

Being available on Madbow Ventures Ltd online platform and the store in Gurugram, Kali House caters to your trendy taste buds and offers the latest Indo-Western collection. Ahead of the festive season, Kali House not only offers a variety in fashion but also has tons of offers, festive discounts and deals.

Besides Kali House, Madbow Ventures Pvt Ltd has 5 more in-house brands that offer collections ranging from bodycon to party dresses, midi dresses, office wear, gowns, and footwear. After having a strong online presence, the company recently launched 2 flagship stores on Gurugram.

Naveen Mahlawat, Co-founder, MD & CEO- Madbow Ventures Ltd talking about the new launch,said, “With the launch of Kali House, our goal is to bloom that very ethnicity into these modern time buds. Our objective is to create one podium destination which brings together a huge ethnic wear collection to your doorstep, freeing you of all the shopping hassle. As the festive season is round the corner, this is the right time to ring in the new collections. To streamline this new collection, our team had a thorough research to ensure all the designs are in-line with the latest trends. I am confident that like our other brands, this new launch will also witness success.”

Madbow Ventures Ltd is focusing on the growth with store launches, new fashion labels, acquiring existing fashion brands.